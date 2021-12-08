Streaming issues? Report here
ZOOM Business Unusual - How a financial journalist became one of the youngest self made billionaires
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - How Sasria's delay in paying out claimants for the July riots is affecting a franchisee
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Dr Jacques Faul, CEO of Titans Cricket and the former acting CEO of Cricket South Africa
ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa

8 December 2021 11:22 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Motion of no confidence
African Transformation Movement

In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she reconsiders placing a motion of no confidence against the president on the agenda without delay.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has resubmitted its request for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa

In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she reconsiders placing a motion of no confidence against the president on the agenda without delay.

This is in light of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling last week, which set aside a decision by the previous Speaker to reject its request that voting in the motion be done under secret ballot.

ATM said since Ramaphosa came into power irregular expenditure in government and state-owned entities increased, while the very same SOEs continued to collapse without anyone being held to account.

The SCA had found then Speaker Thandi Modise misunderstood her discretion; this now compels her successor Mapisa-Nqakula to reconsider the ATM’s request.


This article first appeared on EWN : ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa




