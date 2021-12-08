It will not make any sense to restrict travel - Ministerial Advisory Council





As Omicron drives COVID-19 cases ever upwards, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to meet with Cabinet to discuss the rising numbers of infections.

It has been reported that in the last 24 hours, another 13,000 people tested positive, and the nation surpassed 90,000 COVID deaths.

Ramaphosa is expected to be confronted with contentious discussions around COVID-19 and mandatory vaccines.

Mandy Wiener chats to Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson Professor Koleka Mlisana to give more insight on the virus and the president's return.

It has been confirmed that South Africa has entered the fourth wave which is driven by this new variant Omicron and we are seeing an increased number of reinfections and infection in vaccinated people. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Event though the are more infections, the clinical picture is less severe which talks to the impact of vaccination. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Insofar as restrictions are concerned, because so many South Africans have been exposed to the virus already, even Omicron - we are seeing it across almost all provinces - it wouldn't make any sense to restrict travel within the country because the variant is everywhere. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee

