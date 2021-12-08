Planting seeds of positive thoughts in the minds of children and teachers





With the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing lockdown regulations, some positivity is needed.

Signs of Positivity aims to install signs with positive messaging in all schools in South Africa.

The initiative wants to plant seeds of positive thoughts in the minds of children and teachers.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the founder of Signs of Positivity Reg Pakari about why he started this initiative.

One of my favourites is 'Don't wish for it, work for it'. It is something that resonates with me even today. There is another one that says love yourself. Reg Pakari, Founder - Signs of Positivity

The intention is to make it accessible to everyone from all walks of all. I have plans to consult with a linguist and people who can translate signs and make them short and punchy. Reg Pakari, Founder - Signs of Positivity

Listen to the full interview below: