'NDPP doesn't seem to have will and capacity to prosecute apartheid crimes'





National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi told Parliament that it is unfair to blame her office for the lack of progress in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes.

Batohi appeared before Parliament’s Justice Committee on Wednesday where she and her office answered various questions.

John Perlman speaks to Al Jama-ah party leader Ganief Hendricks.

We are very disappointed that after 27 years, the five Parliaments have let the country down and the current government in the form of the National Director of Prosecution don't seem to have the will and the capacity to deal with at least the 57 cases which Archibishop Tutu and the TRC identified that need urgent attention. Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama-ah party

They have not even given case numbers to those 57 cases. Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama-ah party

