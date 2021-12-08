'NDPP doesn't seem to have will and capacity to prosecute apartheid crimes'
National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi told Parliament that it is unfair to blame her office for the lack of progress in prosecuting apartheid-era crimes.
Batohi appeared before Parliament’s Justice Committee on Wednesday where she and her office answered various questions.
John Perlman speaks to Al Jama-ah party leader Ganief Hendricks.
We are very disappointed that after 27 years, the five Parliaments have let the country down and the current government in the form of the National Director of Prosecution don't seem to have the will and the capacity to deal with at least the 57 cases which Archibishop Tutu and the TRC identified that need urgent attention.Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama-ah party
They have not even given case numbers to those 57 cases.Ganief Hendricks, Leader - Al Jama-ah party
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'
"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.Read More
10-year sentence for cigarette tax fraud: 'A good sign that SARS is on the mend'
Former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg says white-collar crimes are sophisticated and require skilled investigators to put the docket together and get the evidence ready for prosecution.Read More
More than 84% of teachers vaccinated as marking begins for matric papers - Sadtu
General secretary Mugwena Maluleke says they proposed to the Department of Education those working at the centres should go for a PCR test and GEMS medical aid pays.Read More
Planting seeds of positive thoughts in the minds of children and teachers
Founder of Signs of Positivity Reg Pakari says the project has been welcomed in schools where they have implemented the project.Read More
It will not make any sense to restrict travel - Ministerial Advisory Council
Chairperson Professor Koleka Mlisana says many South Africans have been exposed to the virus already and Omicron is there across almost all provinces.Read More
'All is not lost and it is not gloom and doom,' ANC reacts to Expropriation Bill
African National Congress NEC member Ronald Lamola says they are not surprised they failed to pass the 18th constitutional amendment bill.Read More
ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa
In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she reconsiders placing a motion of no confidence against the president on the agenda without delay.Read More
'A lockdown would be a complete bloodbath for restaurant industry'
Restaurant Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says any local restrictions will have dire impact on restaurants and businesses.Read More
Cape Town is good destination to travel to in December - Thompsons Holidays CEO
Thompsons Holidays CEO Wendy Schulze gives more insight on the upside of traveling within South Africa during the holiday season.Read More