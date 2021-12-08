More than 84% of teachers vaccinated as marking begins for matric papers - Sadtu
The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) says arrangements for matric marking centres are better than last year.
Speaking to John Perlman, Sadtu general secretary Mugwena Maluleke says they learned their lesson last year and are better prepared for this year's marking.
One of the solutions that we proposed to the Department of Education is that each and every marker, each and every moderator and any other person who is going to be working at the centres should go for a PCR test and GEMS medical aid pays for the test.Mugwena Maluleke, General secretary - Sadtu
The majority of our members over 84% had indicated that they were happy to be vaccinated and that number we believe has increased. We have about 15% who have not been vaccinated.Mugwena Maluleke, General secretary - Sadtu
We want to make it clear we support voluntary vaccination and support education must be accompanied by vaccination and no rights now should be about one individual it must be the common good of everybody.Mugwena Maluleke, General secretary - Sadtu
Listen to the full interview below:
