'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'
Eskom needs to shut down a number of its ageing and ailing coal-fired power stations says energy analyst Mike Rossouw.
According to the Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO this would address the country's power crisis without the cost of bringing new generation online.
He names five power plants ranging in age from 50-60 years: Arnot, Camden, Grootvlei, Hendrina, and Komati.
RELATED: 'Eskom is in total collapse. They’re not telling the truth!'
Rossouw outlines what he says are the two main problems Eskom is facing.
They simply do not have the money, the manpower, the time, the infrastructure and planning resources... to maintain the existing fleet.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
The second problem is that the older power plants... are now in a situation where they require major maintenance which we just don't have the money to do. Eskom also doesn't have the resources to do it.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
The five power plants he's identified contribute 13% of energy or less to the national grid.
The problem is that a power unit of 100 megawatts (MW) takes exactly the same resources, money, manpower, everything as a 600 MW unit, so they'd do better focusing on availability. If they could improve availability of the other fleet they will more than compensate for the loss of that capacity...Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
... because we're not looking for more capacity, what we're looking for is more availability of the existing capacity.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Rossouw believes Eskom is following a totally flawed strategy.
The only way to achieve increased availability of capacity is is to redirect those resources to the big plants that really matter and require attention, he says.
The power utility must end its fixation on capacity, Rossouw reiterates.
"What we need is available capacity."
It's like saying I need 100 taxis but I've only got 50 that work so I'm going to keep maintaining 100... rather than saying: Why don't you just get 60 back into a working order and you can lose the other 40, you don't need them.Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
If we were to take off that so-called 13%... we could easily increase the available capacity by 20% or 30%. So we would more than double the available capacity by focusing our resources on the bigger plants... Nobody would have to lose their jobs...Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
Listen to Rossouw's argument in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/06/21/20/11/power-station-374097960720.jpg
