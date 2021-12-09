'Mbalula is suing for defamation but is not showing any factual errors in story'





Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is demanding an apology and R2 million from GroundUp reporters Raymond Joseph and Masego Mafata from the Daily Maverick over an article alleging the minister's involvement in National Lotteries corruption.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Joseph who says the minister is suing for a story they wrote.

In 2016, Mbalula and his wife offered to purchase a house in Bryanston and the offer was accepted, nine days later the minister dropped off the scene and a company called Upbrand Properties stepped in. Raymond Joseph, Journalist - GroundUp

He says there are questions as to why a property company would be buying a house and a NPO that received funding from the lottery would be putting in a guarantee for that house.

Mbalula is suing for defamation but he is not showing any factual errors in the story. There are documents showing what transpired. The minister had a right of reply and I am not sure why he is suing. We will defend it in court. Raymond Joseph, Journalist - GroundUp

