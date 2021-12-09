Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19 fourth wave: 'Only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen'

9 December 2021 8:08 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
infections
#Covid19
oxygen
fourth wave
Covid Omicron

Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland says this wave is different from other waves as it appears to show milder form of disease.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced that it approved the use of a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

The booster is approved only for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine already six months after they received the second dose.

RELATED: More than 84% of teachers vaccinated as marking begins for matric papers - Sadtu

As daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa increasing and reaching almost 20,000, what is the impact of the fourth wave in hospitals?

Bongani Bongwa chats to Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland who says this wave is different from what has been seen in the first three waves.

Hospitilisation is a fraction of what we saw in the first three waves. It may be that this wave has happened rapidly and we are seeing a milder form of the disease.

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

All the patients we admitted in the first three waves were desperately ill and oxygen starved, in this case, only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen.

Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

This has shown the importance of wearing a mask and if people don't wear masks, they will get infected, vaccinated or not, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:




