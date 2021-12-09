COVID-19 fourth wave: 'Only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen'





The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has announced that it approved the use of a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

The booster is approved only for those who have received the Pfizer vaccine already six months after they received the second dose.

As daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa increasing and reaching almost 20,000, what is the impact of the fourth wave in hospitals?

Bongani Bongwa chats to Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland who says this wave is different from what has been seen in the first three waves.

Hospitilisation is a fraction of what we saw in the first three waves. It may be that this wave has happened rapidly and we are seeing a milder form of the disease. Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

All the patients we admitted in the first three waves were desperately ill and oxygen starved, in this case, only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen. Dr Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

This has shown the importance of wearing a mask and if people don't wear masks, they will get infected, vaccinated or not, he says.

