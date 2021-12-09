



Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking

Social media is talking after a post by Prince Kaybee about how some men take loans for lobola goes viral.

Read the post below:

So I read somewhere that some men take loans to pay Lobola, live trying to pay back the loan while paying for everything in the house then get divorced losing everything but debts. 35% of these men commit suicide. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 8, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: