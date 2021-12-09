When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza
CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, award-winning businesswoman, and author, Amanda Dambuza says dancing is one of the ways that she uses to get herself going and it is something that is incredible for her soul.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Dambuza says she also uses dancing as a form of exercise.
There is a purpose for my dancing videos, I want my daughters to grow up with the knowledge that a mom can still be fun and be a vibe.Amanda Dambuza, CEO - Uyandiswa Project Management Services
Throughout all the hardships that she faced throughout her life, she says hope kept her going.
When you are in a dark valley, there are so many other alternatives, that are negative. But hope and faith kept me alive. Because I was constantly told I would amount to nothing, that pushed me to be the hardest working person in my surroundings.Amanda Dambuza, CEO - Uyandiswa Project Management Services
But throughout my life the constant theme was hope and I believe that hope is fueled by faith. If you don't have faith in whatever you believe in, hope will be in short supply.Amanda Dambuza, CEO - Uyandiswa Project Management Services
She adds she never wants to inflict the pain that was done to her on other people, therefore she chooses to be kind.
It is important to share what I have gone through and I do that through mentorship. I have walked many paths and I can share my story with people and tell them how I have done it.Amanda Dambuza, CEO - Uyandiswa Project Management Services
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.instagram.com/amanda.dambuza/?hl=en
