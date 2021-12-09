Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Midterm Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 15:20
International Anti-corruption Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 16:20
ZOOM: Wine Industry update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 16:50
International Day of Veterinary Medicine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Leon du Bruyn, President - SA Veterinary Association
Today at 17:10
Auditor General
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tsakani Maluleke, Auditor-General of South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - What to think about on the beach, bush, spa, hotel, home, couch over December to set up your 2022 business growth year - 3 single, simple, strategies!
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - One of the most overused words of the last 2 years is Unprecedented. Were the events of 2020 and 2021 really that unique and new? What can we learn from them to be better prepared for the years ahead?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Latest Local
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents? Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with. 9 December 2021 2:33 PM
For spokespersons a nightmare is to have a boss who doesn't listen - Keith Khoza Mlimandlela Ndamase says it is frustrating to chat with a journalist who does not have a firm understanding of the issues. 9 December 2021 12:14 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
View all Local
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can a... 9 December 2021 1:21 PM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she r... 8 December 2021 11:22 AM
View all Politics
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman sending husband to dermatologist with moles circled goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
View all Opinion
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Netcare
Richard Friedland
Omicron
Omicron symptoms

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Omicron symptoms appear to be “far milder” than those caused by previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the now not so novel virus that causes Covid-19, says Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Only about one in 10 Covid-19 patients treated at Netcare facilities right now requires oxygen.

During the first three waves, all Covid-19 patients received oxygen.

© irrmago/123rf.com

RELATED: 2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

“If this trend continues, it would appear that, with a few exceptions of those requiring tertiary care, the fourth wave can be adequately treated at a primary care level,” says Friedland.

About 75% of patients admitted to Netcare hospitals since 15 November were unvaccinated.

South Africa recorded a whopping 19 842 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with no commensurate rise, so far, in the number of deaths.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Friedland (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: 'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

Most patients present with mild to moderate symptoms of flu, and nothing much more… In the first three waves, people could hardly breathe… Every single patient required oxygen… many required ventilation… 90% of patients in hospital now don’t require oxygen at all…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

Many patients have come in [for something else], then we happen to discover they have Covid-19. Most admissions are incidental…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We are seeing a younger cohort of patients… It may have something to do with the fact that children are not vaccinated…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We don’t know if this will take over from Delta. We certainly hope so… However, there may emerge another variant that is more severe…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

There seems to be a decoupling between the rate of community transmission… and hospitalisations. Those rates were in tandem during previous waves…

Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?




