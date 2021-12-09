Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?





Omicron symptoms appear to be “far milder” than those caused by previous variants of SARS-CoV-2, the now not so novel virus that causes Covid-19, says Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Only about one in 10 Covid-19 patients treated at Netcare facilities right now requires oxygen.

During the first three waves, all Covid-19 patients received oxygen.

© irrmago/123rf.com

RELATED: 2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

“If this trend continues, it would appear that, with a few exceptions of those requiring tertiary care, the fourth wave can be adequately treated at a primary care level,” says Friedland.

About 75% of patients admitted to Netcare hospitals since 15 November were unvaccinated.

South Africa recorded a whopping 19 842 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday with no commensurate rise, so far, in the number of deaths.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Friedland (scroll up to listen).

RELATED: 'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes'

Most patients present with mild to moderate symptoms of flu, and nothing much more… In the first three waves, people could hardly breathe… Every single patient required oxygen… many required ventilation… 90% of patients in hospital now don’t require oxygen at all… Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

Many patients have come in [for something else], then we happen to discover they have Covid-19. Most admissions are incidental… Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We are seeing a younger cohort of patients… It may have something to do with the fact that children are not vaccinated… Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

We don’t know if this will take over from Delta. We certainly hope so… However, there may emerge another variant that is more severe… Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

There seems to be a decoupling between the rate of community transmission… and hospitalisations. Those rates were in tandem during previous waves… Richard Friedland, CEO - Netcare

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?