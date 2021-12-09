For spokespersons a nightmare is to have a boss who doesn't listen - Keith Khoza
They are well known for spin, they put a human face to an organisation while playing a crucial in facilitating communication.
Really great ones can make the difference between a positive reputation for an organisation and a bad one.
A spokesperson's major responsibility is to provide a public voice for an organisation, whether it be a business, non-profit, or government agency. Within that role, a spokesperson usually conducts most correspondence with media outlets, such as newspapers and radio stations. A spokesperson may also communicate with members of the public who have questions about an organisation.
Mlimandlela Ndamase and Keith Khoza tell Clement Manyathela more.
Your own name must enjoy professionalism and integrity. What frustrates me is when people call me on my landline and then say they could not find me. You must text.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Former City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson
You must and understand politics and have technical skills in communication. You go through training and understand the environment within which you operate.Keith Khoza, Former African National Congress spokesperson
We have to invest ourselves in the jobs that we do. When we talk about issues we must have a firm understanding of the issues.Mlimandlela Ndamase, Former City of Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson
One of the challenges of communication is language. Once you resort to jargon or acronyms, that is when you lose your audience. Try and avoid big words. Be accessible so an ordinary person will understand you better. There mustn't be ambiguity in what you say.Keith Khoza, Former African National Congress spokesperson
As a spokesperson you deal with controversial issues. Not everybody is going to agree with you. It is difficult to work with somebody who doesn't listen. You are going to end up picking up the pieces and you will be expected to finetune things.Keith Khoza, Former African National Congress spokesperson
