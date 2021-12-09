Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head

9 December 2021 1:21 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
coalition governments
Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams
Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile
City of Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse
Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs
Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell

Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can appoint mayoral committees.

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has warned coalition councils to finalise negotiations and form governments.

They are waiting for various mayoral committees to be appointed.

Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn has more.

The mayor is compelled by the Structures Act to appoint a mayoral committee. That is very important to say the mayor is possessed with a vast number of functions to execute. We have mayors that are duly elected but there seem to be challenges on the part of the mayors to constitute mayoral committees. In terms of the law, currently as it prevails, there is no time limit.

Advocate Quintin Kuhn, Head of legal services - Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Currently, we have eleven municipalities in the province, nine of which have executive mayors. It's only two that are still outstanding because they had to wait for the representative that must represent the locals at the district.

Advocate Quintin Kuhn, Head of legal services - Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Listen below for the full interview...




