Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head





Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has warned coalition councils to finalise negotiations and form governments.

They are waiting for various mayoral committees to be appointed.

Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn has more.

The mayor is compelled by the Structures Act to appoint a mayoral committee. That is very important to say the mayor is possessed with a vast number of functions to execute. We have mayors that are duly elected but there seem to be challenges on the part of the mayors to constitute mayoral committees. In terms of the law, currently as it prevails, there is no time limit. Advocate Quintin Kuhn, Head of legal services - Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Currently, we have eleven municipalities in the province, nine of which have executive mayors. It's only two that are still outstanding because they had to wait for the representative that must represent the locals at the district. Advocate Quintin Kuhn, Head of legal services - Gauteng Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

