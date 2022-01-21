Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?





Clement Manyathela is chatting to industry experts about innovative sustainable technologies and electric driving.

In this episode of the Front Seat to Tomorrow, Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office in the Presidency unpacks the idea of a Green Economy in South Africa.

The phrase “Green Economy” relates to the production, dis­tribution and consumption of goods and services that result in improved human well-being over the long term, while not exposing future generations to significant environmental risks or ecological scarcities.

Is South Africa reaching its goals towards a 'Green Economy'?

The goal is to create an environment that is conducive for investment in the building of infrastructure that you can feel and touch which will drive levels of economic growth.

South Africa has embarked on a range of strategies, across economic sectors, intended to move it towards a greener economy. Mashoba Moshoeshoe says that the growth areas where there is the most international financial interest, are the ones that support the decarbonization of economies, in alignment with the COP Paris agreement.

It is progressively about how you create attention to the environment for investment in those sectors Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office - The Presidency

South Africa launched its new set of nationally determined contributions, intended to reduce our contribution towards global warming, at the recent COP 26 Conference.

The rise of "green jobs" - what does it mean for employment in SA?

At the COP26 Conference, the funds committed to South Africa were intended to help transition the economy away from coal dependence and toward green energy. It is important that as the country makes this crucial transition, it does not decimate existing industries or incur mass job losses.

We are not alone in this delicate balancing act and South Africa is working with the international investment community to create a paradigm shift that works for developing economies.

Transition talks to, how do you do it in a manner where you take all communities with you. Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office - The Presidency

Mashoba points out the opportunities in this coming evolution. One of the new technologies is green hydrogen, an unexplored energy sector which could contribute to job creation and investment in the economy.

He says that it is not a journey we can undertake alone but we do need to understand that it is a benefit to the economy.

Is the private sector prepared to invest in this green economy?

Following a prolonged period of pandemic upheaval, the private sector is sitting on a large amount of cash. But, there need to be commercially viable opportunities that will provide a return on investment if this capital is going to be deployed.

The Government has acknowledged that, given their financial constraints; that they need to crowd in private sector investment.

The government needs to appropriately prepare and package projects as such that they are attractive investment vehicles for the private sector to invest in. Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office - The Presidency

There is a dearth of skills in sectors like finance and engineering so terms to package these projects and partnerships for private sector investment won’t be too tall an ask.

