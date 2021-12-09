Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents?
There is a growing number of reports among therapists, psychologists and sociologists that intentional parent-child ‘break-up’ is on the rise in western countries.
The term ‘estrangement’ is broadly used for situations in which someone cuts off all communication with one or more relatives.
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psychologist Liane Lurie as well as callers who have family members they have cut off.
I cut off my mother's sisters when my mother passed away in 2010 and the sisters sold the house without us knowing. I had to look for a place and raise my siblings after that.Seziwe, Caller
Anonymous says it has been twenty years and he is still trying to re-establish a bond with his estranged mother.
Many people are raised to believe that how their families conduct their affairs is normal, however, as they grow older, or meet other people they realise that that belief is flawed, says Lurie.
The process of questioning where one comes from and where they were raised, can be incredibly painful.Liane Lurie, Psychologist
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82361512_hugging-during-support-group-meeting-in-rehab.html
More from Local
For spokespersons a nightmare is to have a boss who doesn't listen - Keith Khoza
Mlimandlela Ndamase says it is frustrating to chat with a journalist who does not have a firm understanding of the issues.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More
COVID-19 fourth wave: 'Only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen'
Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland says this wave is different from other waves as it appears to show milder form of disease.Read More
'Mbalula is suing for defamation but is not showing any factual errors in story'
GroundUp reporter Raymond Joseph reflects on why he is being sued and says they will defend the matter in court.Read More
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts
Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.Read More
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'
"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.Read More
10-year sentence for cigarette tax fraud: 'A good sign that SARS is on the mend'
Former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg says white-collar crimes are sophisticated and require skilled investigators to put the docket together and get the evidence ready for prosecution.Read More
More than 84% of teachers vaccinated as marking begins for matric papers - Sadtu
General secretary Mugwena Maluleke says they proposed to the Department of Education those working at the centres should go for a PCR test and GEMS medical aid pays.Read More
'NDPP doesn't seem to have will and capacity to prosecute apartheid crimes'
Al Jama-ah party leader Ganief Hendricks says they are disappointed that after 27 years nothing has been done about apartheid-era cases.Read More