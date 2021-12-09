Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents?





There is a growing number of reports among therapists, psychologists and sociologists that intentional parent-child ‘break-up’ is on the rise in western countries.

The term ‘estrangement’ is broadly used for situations in which someone cuts off all communication with one or more relatives.

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psychologist Liane Lurie as well as callers who have family members they have cut off.

I cut off my mother's sisters when my mother passed away in 2010 and the sisters sold the house without us knowing. I had to look for a place and raise my siblings after that. Seziwe, Caller

Anonymous says it has been twenty years and he is still trying to re-establish a bond with his estranged mother.

Many people are raised to believe that how their families conduct their affairs is normal, however, as they grow older, or meet other people they realise that that belief is flawed, says Lurie.

The process of questioning where one comes from and where they were raised, can be incredibly painful. Liane Lurie, Psychologist

