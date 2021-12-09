Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Jeff Wicks
Kaveel Singh, News24 Snr Reporter
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy of Transcendence based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests? Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests. 9 December 2021 4:01 PM
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents? Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with. 9 December 2021 2:33 PM
View all Local
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can a... 9 December 2021 1:21 PM
View all Politics
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
View all Business
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don't pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman sending husband to dermatologist with moles circled goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
View all Opinion
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?

9 December 2021 4:01 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Government
infections
Coronavirus
Covid-19 PCR test

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests.

As daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa increasing and reaching almost 20,000, an article by _The Financial Mail, _there have been significant monopolies involved in the delivery and testing of COVID-19.

The Competition Commission is investigating why private labs were charging R850 for a coronavirus test, the article states.

RELATED: COVID-19 fourth wave: 'Only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen'

Speaking to John Perlman, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose to give more insight on the matter.

It seems that the R850 fee gave a lot of profit to the labs, but during such a time when COVID testing is vital for society, we needed coherent grasp on the cost of this versus the fees we have been paying for.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

He adds that the price for testing has stayed at R850 and that has made a lot of money for private labs.

This is the kind of thing we should be looking at that there is not undue and unreasonable profit being made by labs at a time when COVID-19 testing is a vital social necessity.

Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

The government can play a part by zero rating the charge for the test to bring the cost down, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:




