Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?





As daily COVID-19 infections in South Africa increasing and reaching almost 20,000, an article by _The Financial Mail, _there have been significant monopolies involved in the delivery and testing of COVID-19.

The Competition Commission is investigating why private labs were charging R850 for a coronavirus test, the article states.

Speaking to John Perlman, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose to give more insight on the matter.

It seems that the R850 fee gave a lot of profit to the labs, but during such a time when COVID testing is vital for society, we needed coherent grasp on the cost of this versus the fees we have been paying for. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

He adds that the price for testing has stayed at R850 and that has made a lot of money for private labs.

This is the kind of thing we should be looking at that there is not undue and unreasonable profit being made by labs at a time when COVID-19 testing is a vital social necessity. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

The government can play a part by zero rating the charge for the test to bring the cost down, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation: