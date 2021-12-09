Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost





Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Thursday adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion.

In her Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, the MEC increased the budget from the R142.5-billion tabled in March to R149.5-billion.

Speaking to John Perlman, Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says for the Department of Health,·R555.4-million is to fund the Human Resource Response Plan as part of the Comprehensive Health Response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the Department of Education, ·R378- million is reallocation for personal protective equipment.

It's no surprise that education and health where we saw around R3.1-million more given to each. The money would go towards the human resource plan for coronavirus. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

With education, we saw R378-million reallocated for personal protective equipment for the pandemic. We see this money being purposed for many things around COVID-19 and well as other things like skills development in the Basic Education Department as pushed by the Presidency. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Health staff and assistant nurses, R74,6-million is gonna be used for that. How those people will be deployed will be very interesting to see. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Government established an online application management system in October, with the option to use regional offices for direct disbursement of joint Gauteng Economic Propeller and Industrial Development Corporation rapid response funds for distressed township businesses. The support is up to R50,000 for informal businesses in grant funding and up to R1-million for formal businesses (50 percent grant/ 50 percent loan).