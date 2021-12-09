Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost
Gauteng Finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on Thursday adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion.
In her Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, the MEC increased the budget from the R142.5-billion tabled in March to R149.5-billion.
Speaking to John Perlman, Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says for the Department of Health,·R555.4-million is to fund the Human Resource Response Plan as part of the Comprehensive Health Response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Department of Education, ·R378- million is reallocation for personal protective equipment.
<span lang="EN-GB" style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif; mso-ansi-language:EN-GB;mso-bidi-font-weight:bold;mso-bidi-font-style:italic">
<span lang="EN-GB" style="font-family:"Arial",sans-serif; mso-ansi-language:EN-GB;mso-bidi-font-weight:bold;mso-bidi-font-style:italic">
It's no surprise that education and health where we saw around R3.1-million more given to each. The money would go towards the human resource plan for coronavirus.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
With education, we saw R378-million reallocated for personal protective equipment for the pandemic. We see this money being purposed for many things around COVID-19 and well as other things like skills development in the Basic Education Department as pushed by the Presidency.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Health staff and assistant nurses, R74,6-million is gonna be used for that. How those people will be deployed will be very interesting to see.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Government established an online application management system in October, with the option to use regional offices for direct disbursement of joint Gauteng Economic Propeller and Industrial Development Corporation rapid response funds for distressed township businesses. The support is up to R50,000 for informal businesses in grant funding and up to R1-million for formal businesses (50 percent grant/ 50 percent loan).
Source : @GautengProvince/Twitter
More from Politics
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.Read More
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head
Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can appoint mayoral committees.Read More
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.Read More
ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa
In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she reconsiders placing a motion of no confidence against the president on the agenda without delay.Read More
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).Read More
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals
Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council.Read More
Opposition parties reject land expropriation without compensation Bill
EFF leader Julius Malema said the process was a complete failure and the ANC is controlled by its “white monopoly capital handlers”, while the DA said the amendment will be detrimental for the country.Read More
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'
ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg.Read More
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids.Read More