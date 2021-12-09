Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Crime Time: "Eight Days in July: Inside the Zuma unrest that set South Africa alight"
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter - Political Editor at News24
Jeff Wicks
Kaveel Singh, News24 Snr Reporter
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: African Philosophy of Transcendence based on his book The Sacred Knowledge of the Desert
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests? Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests. 9 December 2021 4:01 PM
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents? Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with. 9 December 2021 2:33 PM
View all Local
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can a... 9 December 2021 1:21 PM
View all Politics
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
View all Business
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
View all Sport
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman sending husband to dermatologist with moles circled goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

9 December 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Christmas
Flight Centre
Flight Centre Travel Group
domestic tourism
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Flight Centre SA
Lockdown
inter-provincial travel
travel industry
fourth wave
Omicron
Euan McNeil

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel
© kuprevich/123rf.com

The hospitality and tourism industry in South Africa will be heavily reliant on domestic travel this festive season, as the new Omicron variant ushers in international flight bans and the Covid-19 fourth wave.

The newly-appointed MD of Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa has penned an open letter to government, calling for certainty on inter-provincial travel.

RELATED: UK reports two cases of new Omicron variant first identified in SA

RELATED: 'Putting SA back on red list premature, it doesn't keep variants out'

The livelihoods of dedicated South African men and women directly and indirectly linked to the sustainability of the entire travel industry hangs in the balance.

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews McNeil on The Money Show.

"My timing probably couldn't be worse" quips McNeil on his recent appointment as MD.

The industry has been through a tough time. We thought we were through the worst of it and obviously the latest variant has brought a whole bunch of challenges right back again... but we'll fight back...

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

The recent international travel bans have obviously seen a lot of South Africans cancel or postpone their international trips and now they're turning to domestic and regional travel to fulfil their holiday needs.

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Therein lies an opportunity to try and limit the damage says McNeil "but we're asking the government to create some of that certainty, and soon."

Let's make the best out of a bad situation. Let's create some certainty for customers and get them travelling across the country.

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

We need now to try and support all those businesses that rely solely on tourism... We support around 1.5 million jobs across travel and tourism...

Euan McNeil, MD - Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa

Listen to the interview with the Flight Centre SA MD on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'




9 December 2021 7:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Festive Season
Bruce Whitfield
Christmas
Flight Centre
Flight Centre Travel Group
domestic tourism
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Flight Centre SA
Lockdown
inter-provincial travel
travel industry
fourth wave
Omicron
Euan McNeil

More from Business

China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

9 December 2021 6:57 PM

It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'

8 December 2021 8:03 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire

8 December 2021 7:15 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'

8 December 2021 6:49 PM

"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'

7 December 2021 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?

9 December 2021 4:01 PM

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents?

9 December 2021 2:33 PM

Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

For spokespersons a nightmare is to have a boss who doesn't listen - Keith Khoza

9 December 2021 12:14 PM

Mlimandlela Ndamase says it is frustrating to chat with a journalist who does not have a firm understanding of the issues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 fourth wave: 'Only 10% of patients are requiring some sort of oxygen'

9 December 2021 8:08 AM

Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland says this wave is different from other waves as it appears to show milder form of disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mbalula is suing for defamation but is not showing any factual errors in story'

9 December 2021 7:34 AM

GroundUp reporter Raymond Joseph reflects on why he is being sued and says they will defend the matter in court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'

8 December 2021 6:49 PM

"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

10-year sentence for cigarette tax fraud: 'A good sign that SARS is on the mend'

8 December 2021 5:09 PM

Former SARS executive Johann van Loggerenberg says white-collar crimes are sophisticated and require skilled investigators to put the docket together and get the evidence ready for prosecution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than 84% of teachers vaccinated as marking begins for matric papers - Sadtu

8 December 2021 4:33 PM

General secretary Mugwena Maluleke says they proposed to the Department of Education those working at the centres should go for a PCR test and GEMS medical aid pays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza

9 December 2021 11:31 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

5 December 2021 12:42 PM

The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more

2 December 2021 8:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How a high-performance attitude can drive success

2 December 2021 1:01 PM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating

2 December 2021 9:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral

2 December 2021 9:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory'

1 December 2021 8:39 PM

'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost

Politics

Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?

Local

Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head

Politics

EWN Highlights

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

9 December 2021 8:57 PM

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa to establish COVID-19 lab

9 December 2021 8:40 PM

US 'best place' to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

9 December 2021 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA