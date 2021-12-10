Streaming issues? Report here
'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened'

10 December 2021 7:18 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Scientist
infections
Coronavirus
Covid Omicron

SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.

The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to see a sharp increase with South Africa recording 22,391 new cases in the past 24-hour period.

The detection of new variants by scientist has led to them coming under fire and getting threats over their discoveries.

RELATED: 'Excellent science should not be punished' - Dirco on COVID variant discovery

South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.

It is a great pity for science as it may mean that scientist will be more reluctant to disclose the data they are seeing.

Professor Glenda Gray, President - South African Medical Research Council

Listen below to the full conversation:




