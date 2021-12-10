'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened'





The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to see a sharp increase with South Africa recording 22,391 new cases in the past 24-hour period.

The detection of new variants by scientist has led to them coming under fire and getting threats over their discoveries.

South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.

It is a great pity for science as it may mean that scientist will be more reluctant to disclose the data they are seeing. Professor Glenda Gray, President - South African Medical Research Council

