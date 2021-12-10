'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened'
The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to see a sharp increase with South Africa recording 22,391 new cases in the past 24-hour period.
The detection of new variants by scientist has led to them coming under fire and getting threats over their discoveries.
RELATED: ‘Excellent science should not be punished’ - Dirco on COVID variant discovery
South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) president and CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.
It is a great pity for science as it may mean that scientist will be more reluctant to disclose the data they are seeing.Professor Glenda Gray, President - South African Medical Research Council
