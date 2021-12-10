Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy'
As the country battles a fresh wave of COVID fuelled by the Omicron variant, Cabinet has approved a further extension of the national state of disaster up until 15 January next year.
The COVID-19 infection rate is continuing to see a sharp increase with South Africa recording 22,391 new cases in the past 24-hour period.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele who says although infections are high, he is comforted that the clinical manifestation of Omicron is not as severe as other variants.
The biggest challenge our country is confronting is livelihoods, we need to balance saving lives and livelihoods. We need to do everything to make sure we don't disrupt the economy.Mondli Gungubele, Minister - Presidency
He adds that South Africa is a constitutional country, and before the government can make a decision on vaccine mandates, it must have been informed by a lot of factors that makes sure that they are not on the wrong side of the law.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
