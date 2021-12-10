



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking

Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral

Social media is talking after meeting a woman in a lift, a man placed notes under doors in order to find her.

Click here to read full story:

Listen below to full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: