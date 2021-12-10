Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'





Winner of the 2021 Booker Prize for The Promise, playwright and novelist Damon Galgut says he can never get used to the level of attention he has received after winning.

The book chronicles a family's live from the late apartheid era through to Jacob Zuma's presidency.

It tells a story of the Swart family based on a farm in Pretoria and a promise that is never kept.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Galgut says although seven years seems to be a long time between books, a lot of the time gets taken by other things.

Books don't just arrive as a fully formed package, first I got the idea of telling a story through this type of sequence of four funerals, once that was in place, it was a secondary realisation that the voice of the book needed something else. That came to through the writing of the film script I was doing. Damon Galgut, Winner - 2021 Booker Prize

He says South African writers are all used to trying not to be too South African.

In case of the book, I thought I am South African, these are my experiences and I see no reason from pouring these experiences forth. Damon Galgut, Winner - 2021 Booker Prize

