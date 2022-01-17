Streaming issues? Report here
How different is it to drive an electric car?

17 January 2022 12:07 PM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
BMW
aircraft maintenance
BMW iX
part 5 of the Front Seat to Tomorrow series,
What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?
The Front Seat to Tomorrow
Carel Snyman
electric vehicle and energy consultant
Regenerative braking
Electric Car Maintenance

What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?

_To celebrate the future made possible today, thanks to BMW, Clement Manyathela is chatting to industry experts about innovative sustainable technologies and electric driving.

In part 4 of the Front Seat to Tomorrow series, Carel Snyman, electric vehicle and energy consultant unpacks the differences between driving an electric vehicle and a petrol-powered car._

Listen to their chat, while reading, here...

We are in the middle of the biggest revolution in motoring since Henry Ford's first production line started turning back in 1913. Many industry observers believe we have already passed the tipping point where sales of electric vehicles (EVs) will very rapidly overwhelm petrol and diesel cars.

There is already research that suggests that driving an electric car is good for your mental health, the research shows that quiet cabins improved alertness while driving.

There is more research that shows that by as early as 2025, 20% of all new cars sold will be electric and this begs the question - should we be preparing ourselves for a future dominated by electric cars?

Carel Snyman, electric vehicle and energy consultant is of the opinion that electric vehicles are better in every way because electric cars consume about five times less energy compared to an electric car and because these futuristic cars cost less to run.

If you accelerate in an electric car and accelerate in a petrol car you will definitely know the difference.

Carel Snyman, Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant

You can think about the guys operating Uber vehicles or the taxi industry could save a lot of money if their vehicles were electric.

Carel Snyman, Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant

Is there a need to adjust mentally when driving an electric vehicle?

In the early days of EVs (Electric Vehicles), these cars had a range of about 80 Kilometres and were powered by lead-acid batteries as opposed to the modern electric cars lithium-ion and lithium-polymer, this would have forced you to drive slower and calmer to save power.

But now with the improved battery technology in the current electric cars, battery range is not as much a problem as it used to be.

With a Petrol car, you always need to be aware of what gear you're in as shift through the gears unlike in an electric car, you're much calmer.

It's first of a quiet environment that you sit in, you do not have trouble listening to music or having conversations in the car.

Carel Snyman, Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant

It's quiet and it's a smooth ride, there are no vibrations in the car.

Carel Snyman, Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant

Is there a new driving technique to learn?

Generally, when any new piece of technology comes to market, we tend to find ourselves having to relearn or re-familiarize ourselves with it.

Although driving isn't a new concept or skill most of us, electric cars, however, are relatively new to us because of the lack of gears, quietness and regenerative braking. Carel Snyman is adamant that there is no need to relearn to drive.

He also says that the first thing you would have to consider is the regenerative braking technology in the car, when you take your foot off the accelerator, the vehicle puts itself to a stop and in the process can add about 20% range to your trip, this would mean as a driver you start slowing down before the traffic lights so that you do not slam on the brakes at the last moment.

You actually reduce your speed earlier and I think this way people obviously will drive safer.

Carel Snyman, Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant

Electric vehicles, unlike internal combustion vehicles, do not have a lot of moving parts that cause friction so there is no need for an oil change.

That means that when paired with a gentle, skilled driver, the only things needing replacement on an electric car are the tyres and wiper blades.

The motor in the electric vehicle is very similar to the motor you have in the industry or in the fridge at home, you don't take these to service stations, there's actually minimal service.

Carel Snyman, Electric Vehicle and Energy Consultant

Catch The Front Seat to Tomorrow every Wednesday from 10:30 am on 702’s Clement Manyathela Show and follow the conversation on our socials using #BornElectric.




