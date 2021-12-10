'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'
It is important to heal boys, men and fathers to bring real change to gender-based violence. This will help in understanding why it is happening. The focus is on the perpetrator.
READ: GBV a problem of male violence, 'men must take a lead in tackling the scourge'
Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson tells Mandy Winer more on The Midday Report.
It is important to go to the cause and understand why it's happening. We have created awareness, one has to create awareness of things that are bad, which is crucial but we need to do a whole lot more than that. We need to go and say why is it happening and let's fix it.Craig Wilkinson, CEO - Father A Nation
Awareness is absolutely crucial but not enough. The solution is to understand why men are abusing. It does go both ways but by a far and wide margin the vast majority of violent crime and sexual crime is committed by men against women.Craig Wilkinson, CEO - Father A Nation
If we understand why it's happening we can fix it. There is absolutely no excuse ever to abuse a woman anyway, that is the starting point. There are reasons why it happens and if we really delve into why men abuse we can start fixing it. If you increase law enforcement but you don't change values and how the men behave it's not gonna make much of a difference. It's like putting a lid on a pressure cooker, the pressure will keep building and it's gonna explode.Craig Wilkinson, CEO - Father A Nation
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51528293_man-beating-up-his-wife-illustrating-domestic-violence.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=mrt4ddiaix93c7ezw3-1-1
More from Local
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'
Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community leader Nhlanhla Lux says Eskom does not have the infrastructure to collect revenue.Read More
Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'
Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade.Read More
Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy'
Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele says the government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods.Read More
'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened'
SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests.Read More
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents?
Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with.Read More
For spokespersons a nightmare is to have a boss who doesn't listen - Keith Khoza
Mlimandlela Ndamase says it is frustrating to chat with a journalist who does not have a firm understanding of the issues.Read More
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.Read More