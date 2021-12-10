'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'





It is important to heal boys, men and fathers to bring real change to gender-based violence. This will help in understanding why it is happening. The focus is on the perpetrator.

Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson tells Mandy Winer more on The Midday Report.

It is important to go to the cause and understand why it's happening. We have created awareness, one has to create awareness of things that are bad, which is crucial but we need to do a whole lot more than that. We need to go and say why is it happening and let's fix it. Craig Wilkinson, CEO - Father A Nation

Awareness is absolutely crucial but not enough. The solution is to understand why men are abusing. It does go both ways but by a far and wide margin the vast majority of violent crime and sexual crime is committed by men against women. Craig Wilkinson, CEO - Father A Nation

If we understand why it's happening we can fix it. There is absolutely no excuse ever to abuse a woman anyway, that is the starting point. There are reasons why it happens and if we really delve into why men abuse we can start fixing it. If you increase law enforcement but you don't change values and how the men behave it's not gonna make much of a difference. It's like putting a lid on a pressure cooker, the pressure will keep building and it's gonna explode. Craig Wilkinson, CEO - Father A Nation

