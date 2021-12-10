Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar
On Unplugged today we chat with Kiruna-Lind Devar, who is currently playing the title role of Cinderella in The Joburg Theatre’s annual pantomime directed by Janice Honeyman.
The singer and actress matriculated from the National School of the Arts in 2014. She was a featured performer in The Big Production’s Simply Broadway in August 2021.
Before COVID-19, Kiruna-Lind played Meg Giry in the international tour of Phantom of the Opera. Other musical theatre credits include _Snow White _andSaturday Night Fever.
The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja more on Unplugged
I grew up in a performing arts family. I don't think there was even an expectation set to keep the standard.Kiruna-Lind Devar, Musician
I the first lockdown I was very disciplined. I was fortunate that I was at home. Writing music kept me sane when I was not working. I have been writing music for a long time but I became tolerable to listen to this year.Kiruna-Lind Devar, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
