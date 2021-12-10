Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths





Fluxtrends director Dion Chang is one of South Africa’s most celebrated trend analysts.

His early career included stints as a make-up artist before moving into fashion styling.

He chats to Relebogile Mabotja about his failures, on the Upside of Failure and says his first perception of failure growing up in an Asian family, was that failure is not an option.

Because it's not an option, when you do fail at something, it seems really bad. Dion Chang, Director - Fluxtrends

Going to a good private school and blessed with a creative right brain, he remembers failing his Matric Maths exam.

That made me feel like a big failure. Even though I was really bad at maths, I knew I wanted to persue a creative career. Dion Chang, Director - Fluxtrends

