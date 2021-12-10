Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Standard Bank and Lightstone confirm data breach on LookSee platform
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'

10 December 2021 5:36 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
#Eskom
#SowetoShutdown
Bridging Electricity
Nhlanhla Lux
Brenda Dammie

Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community leader Nhlanhla Lux says Eskom does not have the infrastructure to collect revenue.

Residents of Diepkloof in Soweto have been protesting because of power outages.

John Perlman speaks to ward councillor Brenda Dammie and community leader Nhlanhla Lux to find out more.

The biggest problem around our community is that Eskom doesn't have the infrastructure on the ground to even start collecting revenue from the people. It doesn't even have the infrastructure to supply electricity.

Nhlanhla Lux – Community leader

We've got informal settlements that pop up every single day. Eskom doesn't know the real status of the amount of power that goes to Soweto, so they just throw numbers around and use the mayor (newly elected Mpho Phalatse) to say things she doesn't know, which is very disappointing.

Nhlanhla Lux – Community leader

This issue is about Eskom that came to switch off the whole community of Diepkloof Zone 3, everybody including those that are paying and those that are not owing Eskom. If Eskom has something to do, they must investigate. We have a memorandum that we handed over to the offices of the premier and the mayor.

Brenda Dammie, Ward councillor

Eskom must investigate the contractor that they deal with in the area in 2016 to come and put prepaid meters and left the work unfinished. Eskom comes back and says people owe, everybody has bridged and they are buying from ghosts and all those things.

Brenda Dammie, Ward councillor

We are saying you cannot punish people for what you didn't do. It's is not people's fault, it is your fault. You promised to come back. Nobody's got R6,000 (for reconnection).

Brenda Dammie, Ward councillor

Listen below for the full interview...




