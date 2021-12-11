Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows
According to the latest research, published in the US Journal of Urology, a healthy plant-based diet, impacts positively on men’s health.
The research cites that a plant-based diet helps in lowering the chance of erectile dysfunction and the risk of prostate cancer.
RELATED: Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido.
I have gone complete cold turkey vegan and this is my third year. My eyes have been opened to a whole lot of other options around diet.Khutsho, Caller
I am loving it, I have more energy and without going into too much detail, everything else is working perfectly.Khutsho, Caller
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27862371_green-smoothie-with-mint-and-celery.html?vti=mqlu9ztqzkz8xpkwru-1-19
More from Local
Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption.Read More
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'
Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community leader Nhlanhla Lux says Eskom does not have the infrastructure to collect revenue.Read More
'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'
Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson says if you increase law enforcement but don't change values and how men behave it's not gonna make much of a difference.Read More
Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'
Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade.Read More
Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy'
Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele says the government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods.Read More
'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened'
SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests.Read More
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents?
Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with.Read More