Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows





According to the latest research, published in the US Journal of Urology, a healthy plant-based diet, impacts positively on men’s health.

The research cites that a plant-based diet helps in lowering the chance of erectile dysfunction and the risk of prostate cancer.

Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido.

I have gone complete cold turkey vegan and this is my third year. My eyes have been opened to a whole lot of other options around diet. Khutsho, Caller

I am loving it, I have more energy and without going into too much detail, everything else is working perfectly. Khutsho, Caller

