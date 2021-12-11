Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati
The festive season in some instances has led to many people over indulging in food and substances that may be harmful to their bodies.
According to the reports, the per capita consumption of alcohol in South Africa is 11 litres and is considered the highest in Africa.
RELATED: 'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says South Africa ranks 17 in the world in terms of nations with the highest alcohol consumption and is in the top five nations in Africa.
The pattern of how we consume alcohol in the country is more worrying. We typically binge drink which is different from people who occasionally drink.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
He adds that some people who are lucky enough to get bonuses, have drinking at the top of their minds during this festive season.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39198944_alcohol-drinks-on-a-bar-in-a-restaurant.html
More from Local
Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows
Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido.Read More
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'
Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community leader Nhlanhla Lux says Eskom does not have the infrastructure to collect revenue.Read More
'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'
Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson says if you increase law enforcement but don't change values and how men behave it's not gonna make much of a difference.Read More
Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'
Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade.Read More
Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy'
Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele says the government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods.Read More
'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened'
SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted.Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests.Read More
Estrangement: Why are some adults choosing to cut off their parents?
Psychologist Liane Lurie weighs in on why it is that some people have family members that they have cut ties with.Read More