Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati





The festive season in some instances has led to many people over indulging in food and substances that may be harmful to their bodies.

According to the reports, the per capita consumption of alcohol in South Africa is 11 litres and is considered the highest in Africa.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says South Africa ranks 17 in the world in terms of nations with the highest alcohol consumption and is in the top five nations in Africa.

The pattern of how we consume alcohol in the country is more worrying. We typically binge drink which is different from people who occasionally drink. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

He adds that some people who are lucky enough to get bonuses, have drinking at the top of their minds during this festive season.

