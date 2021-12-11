Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays

11 December 2021 10:04 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Children
Toys
Festive Season
Kids
crafts

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season.

With the school holidays here, some parents are wondering and looking for activities to keep their children busy at home while they wrap up work for the year.

Wondering how you can keep your children busy these holidays?

RELATED: Kids' festive season gifts: top picks for children aged 2-4

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the holidays.

The is magic in creating fun out of nothing and children today actually find the old fashion things as very intriguing.

Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert

She says all kids need is some paper, scissors, sharpies, stapler, glue and a punch to do all sorts of sensory activities.

Crafting activities are valuable from an educational perspective, she adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:




