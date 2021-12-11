Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays
With the school holidays here, some parents are wondering and looking for activities to keep their children busy at home while they wrap up work for the year.
Wondering how you can keep your children busy these holidays?
RELATED: Kids' festive season gifts: top picks for children aged 2-4
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the holidays.
The is magic in creating fun out of nothing and children today actually find the old fashion things as very intriguing.Nikki Bush, Human Potential and parenting expert
She says all kids need is some paper, scissors, sharpies, stapler, glue and a punch to do all sorts of sensory activities.
Crafting activities are valuable from an educational perspective, she adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_toddlers.html
More from Lifestyle
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure.Read More
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends
Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza
Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author.Read More
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted
The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.Read More
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.Read More
How a high-performance attitude can drive success
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More