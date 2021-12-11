Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi remains hopeful more than 4,700 grade 1 and 8 pupils will be placed in schools by Saturday.
More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year.
The placement of pupils has been a headache for both parents and the Department of Basic Education as they race against time to prioritise and place grade 1 and 8 pupils.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said while waiting for the placement of pupils they are building 229 classrooms at primary schools and 270 classrooms at high schools within the next two weeks.
“We have made strides in intervening in the high pressure areas and availing funding to all those schools that must build to give us additional classes and that will amount to over R240 million that will be transferred to different schools.”
The department said parents can rest assured pupils will be allocated a school for next year.
This article first appeared on EWN : Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
