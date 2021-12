As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections

Thirty-six people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90, 116.

The Health Department reported that it picked up 17, 154 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's case load to more than 3, 129, 623.

Our recovery rate is at 92% while on the vaccination front the department said it had administered 27,078,578 million vaccinations to date.

