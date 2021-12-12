As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections
Thirty-six people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90, 116.
The Health Department reported that it picked up 17, 154 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's case load to more than 3, 129, 623.
RELATED: [South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections](http://South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections)
Our recovery rate is at 92% while on the vaccination front the department said it had administered 27,078,578 million vaccinations to date.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 129 623 with 17 154 new cases reported. Today 36 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 116 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 880 472 with a recovery rate of 92,0% pic.twitter.com/RILXUJmLWq— Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 11, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
