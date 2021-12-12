The health benefits of Zumba





If you’ve ever watched a Zumba class, you have probably noticed its uncanny resemblance to the dance floor of a popular club on a Saturday night.

Zumba is a workout featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance, performed to music.

Founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto "Beto" Pérez, Zumba is an international branded fitness program.

What are the health benefits of participating in this fitness programme?

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise.

It is taking an exercise programme that puts you in a position where you can express yourself. The most important thing is to make you feel free like you are in a club while exercising. Lucas Mthenjane, Master trainer - Zumba

Zumba has different rhythms means it is intermittent training without using weights to exercise, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation: