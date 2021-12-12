The health benefits of Zumba
If you’ve ever watched a Zumba class, you have probably noticed its uncanny resemblance to the dance floor of a popular club on a Saturday night.
Zumba is a workout featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance, performed to music.
Founded in 2001 by Colombian dancer and choreographer Alberto "Beto" Pérez, Zumba is an international branded fitness program.
What are the health benefits of participating in this fitness programme?
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise.
It is taking an exercise programme that puts you in a position where you can express yourself. The most important thing is to make you feel free like you are in a club while exercising.Lucas Mthenjane, Master trainer - Zumba
Zumba has different rhythms means it is intermittent training without using weights to exercise, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_124264237_happy-funny-active-african-family-with-cute-little-kid-daughter-dancing-at-home-carefree-cheerful-bl.html?term=love%2Bfamily&vti=mhsyxwbrem5ao79mr1-1-52
More from Local
Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies
Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.Read More
As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections
The Health Department reported that 36 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90, 116.Read More
Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today
More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year.Read More
Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption.Read More
Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows
Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido.Read More
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'
Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community leader Nhlanhla Lux says Eskom does not have the infrastructure to collect revenue.Read More
'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'
Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson says if you increase law enforcement but don't change values and how men behave it's not gonna make much of a difference.Read More
Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'
Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade.Read More
Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy'
Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele says the government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods.Read More