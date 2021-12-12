Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies

12 December 2021 8:19 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
nappies
formula
abused babies

Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.

In an effort to create awareness and supporting those who were abused, singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Faye says Friends of Child Protection (FCP), a non-profit organisation that was established in 2002 and they provide comfort packs to to Thuthuzela Centres, Family Violence Child Protection, and Sexual Offence Units (FCAs) in the Western Cape.

We are inviting people to go to their nearest Baby City and and buy items on the list and contribute to the organisation's comfort packs.

Mikhaela Faye, Singer

Comfort packs for babies and toddlers contain the following:

· Nappies (size 4 and 5),

· Infacare formula for 6 months and older, and a baby bottle,

· Cerelac cereal for babies of 3 months and over / a snack pack consisting of a packet of 2-minute noodles, a box of juice and a packet of biscuit for toddlers,

· A face cloth and soap,

· A hand-knitted teddy – they have many volunteers from all over the country who knit teddy bears for the comfort pack supplying them with over 1 200 teddies and soft toys every 60 days.

If you would like to donate, please go to your nearest Baby City, and quote the following baby registry reference when purchasing your items: BCR010, she adds.

Listen below to the full conversation:




