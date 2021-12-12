DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United





In a closely contested Tshwane derby on Saturday night, Mamelodi Sundowns came out on top to secure 1-0 away victory over SuperSport United at at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana.

Elsewhere, Orlando Pirates secured a 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy, Baroka F.C and Cape Town City shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Moroka Swallows lost a crusial points in their 1-0 defeat against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club.