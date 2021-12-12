DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United
In a closely contested Tshwane derby on Saturday night, Mamelodi Sundowns came out on top to secure 1-0 away victory over SuperSport United at at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana.
Elsewhere, Orlando Pirates secured a 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy, Baroka F.C and Cape Town City shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw.
Moroka Swallows lost a crusial points in their 1-0 defeat against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club.
Source : @Masandawana/Twitter
More from Sport
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'
Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their December matches be postponed.Read More
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match
South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will request the governing body for the reasons and consider their options.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases
Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting the rescheduling of their matches.Read More
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation
Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishing their obligation in South Africa and Australia cancelled their tripRead More
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0
It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways.Read More
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana
Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee, Fifa will ban the Black Stars.Read More
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists
Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before the race.Read More
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo
John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were made in the match.Read More