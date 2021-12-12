You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test
The Competition Commission has reached an agreement with two major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet, on the substantial reduction of COVID-19 PCR test prices.
The commission added that it received a formal complaint from the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories alleging that the cost of supplying PCR tests for COVID-19 was unfairly inflated, exorbitant and unjustifiable.
RELATED: Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests?
At a media briefing on Sunday, Ampath and Lancet agreed that coronavirus PCR tests will no longer cost R850 but R500 with immediate effect.
Media Advisory: Urgent media briefing on the announcement of a ground-breaking agreement on PCR test prices pic.twitter.com/uSzrlX65IH— CompComSA (@CompComSA) December 11, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/feverpitched/feverpitched2003/feverpitched200300074/142272650-positive-coronavirus-blood-test-tube-laying-on-lab-table-.jpg
More from Local
Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies
Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.Read More
The health benefits of Zumba
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise.Read More
As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections
The Health Department reported that 36 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90, 116.Read More
Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today
More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year.Read More
Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption.Read More
Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows
Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido.Read More
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'
Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community leader Nhlanhla Lux says Eskom does not have the infrastructure to collect revenue.Read More
'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'
Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson says if you increase law enforcement but don't change values and how men behave it's not gonna make much of a difference.Read More
Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'
Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade.Read More