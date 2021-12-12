You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test





The Competition Commission has reached an agreement with two major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet, on the substantial reduction of COVID-19 PCR test prices.

The commission added that it received a formal complaint from the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories alleging that the cost of supplying PCR tests for COVID-19 was unfairly inflated, exorbitant and unjustifiable.

At a media briefing on Sunday, Ampath and Lancet agreed that coronavirus PCR tests will no longer cost R850 but R500 with immediate effect.