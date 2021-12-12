Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test Ampath and Lancet have agreed on the price following an investigation by the Competitions Commission. 12 December 2021 12:12 PM
Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive. 12 December 2021 8:19 AM
The health benefits of Zumba Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise. 12 December 2021 7:46 AM
View all Local
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
View all Politics
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
View all Business
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
View all Sport
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title

12 December 2021 5:25 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
A1 Grand Prix
formula1

Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

After an extraordinary and controversial finish to the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, Max Verstappen has become the first Dutchman to win the Formula One world champion.

Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car overtaking seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.

RELATED: Vettel penalty review refusal: Is Formula 1 over-regulated?

Hamilton appeared to be heading for his record eighth crown after leading from the start but a late crash for Nicholas Latifi's Williams, shattered those dreams.




12 December 2021 5:25 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Lewis Hamilton
Max Verstappen
A1 Grand Prix
formula1

More from Sport

DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United

12 December 2021 9:24 AM

First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers

7 December 2021 4:44 PM

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on the club’s request to have the remainder of their December matches be postponed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match

3 December 2021 5:35 PM

South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will request the governing body for the reasons and consider their options.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases

3 December 2021 10:25 AM

Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting the rescheduling of their matches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation

2 December 2021 1:31 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishing their obligation in South Africa and Australia cancelled their trip

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0

27 November 2021 8:20 PM

It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana

23 November 2021 2:02 PM

Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee, Fifa will ban the Black Stars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists

20 November 2021 9:32 AM

Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before the race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo

17 November 2021 5:23 PM

John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were made in the match.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title

Sport

You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test

Local

As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections

Local

EWN Highlights

Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title

12 December 2021 5:01 PM

UK steps up efforts to combat Omicron spread

12 December 2021 4:27 PM

Ramphosa calls on South Africa to release De Klerk so he can rest in peace

12 December 2021 2:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA