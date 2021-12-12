Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title
After an extraordinary and controversial finish to the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, Max Verstappen has become the first Dutchman to win the Formula One world champion.
Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car overtaking seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.
Hamilton appeared to be heading for his record eighth crown after leading from the start but a late crash for Nicholas Latifi's Williams, shattered those dreams.
MAX VERSTAPPEN. WORLD CHAMPION!!!— Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021
A stunning season by an extraordinary talent#HistoryMade #F1 @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/FxT9W69xJe
Source : @redbullracing/Twitter
