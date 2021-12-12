Max Verstappen wins Formula One world title





After an extraordinary and controversial finish to the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP on Sunday, Max Verstappen has become the first Dutchman to win the Formula One world champion.

Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car overtaking seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on the final lap after Nicholas Latifi crashed.

Hamilton appeared to be heading for his record eighth crown after leading from the start but a late crash for Nicholas Latifi's Williams, shattered those dreams.