President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19





Following a positive test result on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild coronavirus symptoms.

Presidency Minister Mondli Gungubele confirmed this hours after Ramaphosa delivered his eulogy at the last apartheid president, FW de Klerk’s state memorial in Cape Town on Sunday.

It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour of De Klerk.

PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19



President @CyrilRamaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection today, Sunday, 12 December 2021. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2021

The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2021

On his recent visit to four West African states, President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2021

Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of

face masks and social distancing. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2021

People who have had contact with the President today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested.



ISSUED BY MINISTER IN THE PRESIDENCY THE HONOURABLE MONDLI GUNGUBELE, MP — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 12, 2021