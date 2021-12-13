Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up
Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane has been crowned Miss Universe second runner up.
Since it was announced that this year's pageant would be held in Israel, Mswane's term has been surrounded by controversy.
There have been widespread calls from South Africans for her to boycott the event in solidarity with Palestine.
However, Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.
The Department of Arts, Culture and Sports confirmed that it wouldn't be rallying behind Mswane over the fact that the pageant was held in Israel.
Congratulations to our @MissUniverse 2021 2nd runner-up @Lalela_lali 💃✨— Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) December 13, 2021
We are sooo proud of you for relentlessly pursuing what sets your heart on fire!#MissUniverse #lalela pic.twitter.com/LJhDZ8KrKM
