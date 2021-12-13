Streaming issues? Report here
R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable labs must fall in line - Comp Commissioner

13 December 2021 7:22 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Coronavirus
Lancet Laboratories
Covid-19 PCR test
ampath

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.

The Competition Commission has reached an agreement with two major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet, on the substantial reduction of COVID-19 PCR test prices.

The cost of PCR COVID-19 tests in the private sector has been reduced from R850 to R500 starting from Sunday.

RELATED: You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test

This follows a formal complaint from the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories alleging that the cost of supplying PCR tests for COVID-19 was unfairly inflated, exorbitant and unjustifiable.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele to give more insight on the agreement.

We have looked at their costs and what would be a normal profit margin, and we are satisfied that this price level meets that test.

Tembinkosi Bonakele, Competition Commissioner

The cost of the PCR test has been dropping in the past two years as the technology to conduct the test has becoming better, he says.

R500 is reasonable and people should still be able to make a margin from that and we expect everyone to fall in line.

Tembinkosi Bonakele, Competition Commissioner

Listen below to the full conversation:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
