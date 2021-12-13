R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission
The Competition Commission has reached an agreement with two major laboratories, Ampath and Lancet, on the substantial reduction of COVID-19 PCR test prices.
The cost of PCR COVID-19 tests in the private sector has been reduced from R850 to R500 starting from Sunday.
This follows a formal complaint from the Council for Medical Schemes against private pathology laboratories alleging that the cost of supplying PCR tests for COVID-19 was unfairly inflated, exorbitant and unjustifiable.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele to give more insight on the agreement.
We have looked at their costs and what would be a normal profit margin, and we are satisfied that this price level meets that test.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Competition Commissioner
The cost of the PCR test has been dropping in the past two years as the technology to conduct the test has becoming better, he says.
R500 is reasonable and people should still be able to make a margin from that and we expect everyone to fall in line.Tembinkosi Bonakele, Competition Commissioner
Listen below to the full conversation:
