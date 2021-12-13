Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?
A recent report by former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams paints a grim picture of South Africa’s railway system.
In the report, Williams says the country’s railway system is teetering on the verge of total collapse as a result of the daily theft of kilometres of electric cable, vandals carrying away tracks and signalling equipment, and station buildings being completely demolished.
RELATED: We have embarked on a process to bring trains back - Prasa CEO
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Williams to reflect on the dire situation of the railway.
This is about a long decline, it is not just due to coronavirus which made things worse, the decline goes back to the 1970's.David Williams, Railway expert
Two things led to the decline, rail transport was deregulated and the other thing before the African National Congress came into power, was the National Party government abolished the railway police, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa.html
More from Local
Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation
Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving.Read More
R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission
Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.Read More
Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up
Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.Read More
You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test
Ampath and Lancet have agreed on the price following an investigation by the Competitions Commission.Read More
Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies
Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.Read More
The health benefits of Zumba
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise.Read More
As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections
The Health Department reported that 36 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90, 116.Read More
Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today
More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year.Read More
More from Politics
DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee
The mayor said parties that did not get MMC positions will be accommodated within the 17 chairperson positions.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.Read More
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion.Read More
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head
Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can appoint mayoral committees.Read More
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.Read More
ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa
In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she reconsiders placing a motion of no confidence against the president on the agenda without delay.Read More
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation'
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University).Read More