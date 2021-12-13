DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has announced her mayoral committee. It is a coalition government and took a bit longer to put together.
Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo
Four of those positions have gone to the DA: finance, group corporate and shared services, development planning as well as environment and infrastructure services, while Action SA got transport and economic development and public safety. Former police chief David Tembe is now the MMC for public safety.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter
Mayor Phalatse says they understood that there is pressure but also felt it was important for them as a minority coalition government to spend more time trying to work towards a majority coalition government to stabilise governance in the city. She announce today that they have managed to reach that position.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter
She said the parties that did not get MMC positions will be accommodated within the 17 chairperson positions.Masechaba Sefularo, Reporter - Eyewitness News reporter
The Mayoral Committee
-
Finance - Julie Suddaby (Democratic Alliance)
-
Group Corporate and Shared Services - Leah Knott (Democratic Alliance)
-
Transport - Funzela Ngobeni (Action SA)
-
Development Planning - Belinda Echeozonjoku (Democratic Alliance)
-
Housing - Mlungisi Providence Mabaso (Inkatha Freedom Party)
-
Economic Development - Nkuli Mbundu (Action SA)
-
Health and Social Development - Franco De Lange (Freedom Front Plus)
-
Community Development - Ronald Winston Harris (African Christian Democratic Party)
-
Environment and Infrastructure Services - Michael Sun (Democratic Alliance)
-
Public Safety - David Tembe (Action SA)
