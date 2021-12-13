Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation
Despite the immense challenges of the pandemic, South Africans have remained highly charitable, this is according to Charities Aid Foundation's Country Giving Report for South Africa.
The report highlighted how ubuntu continued to be alive and well among the majority of South Africans as the vast majority have done at least one charitable activity in the past 12 months.
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates to give more insight on the matter.
We were blown away by the results, of the report this year, given the fact that we are in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, we expected our numbers to be down.Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa
Despite the pandemic, South Africans remain largely a generous nation.Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alekstaurus/alekstaurus1811/alekstaurus181100234/111459693-south-africa-flag-textile-cloth-waving.jpg
More from Local
Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?
Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway.Read More
R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission
Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.Read More
Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up
Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.Read More
You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test
Ampath and Lancet have agreed on the price following an investigation by the Competitions Commission.Read More
Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies
Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.Read More
The health benefits of Zumba
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise.Read More
As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections
The Health Department reported that 36 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90, 116.Read More
Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today
More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year.Read More