Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Former JMPD Chief now MMC of Community Safety
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Tembe - JMPD Chief
Today at 15:16
EWN: Public Protector reports
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, second number
Today at 15:20
State of SA Railway system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
David Williams, Author of the report
Today at 16:20
Meet your MMCs: Ekurhuleni MMC of Finance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Graham Gresbach, MMC Finance
Today at 16:50
Judgement expected tomorrow on Shell's Seismic survey
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Wege, Marine Predator Ecologist and lecturer in Zoology at University of Pretoria
Today at 17:10
South Africa considers basic income grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 17:20
Reaction to Basic income grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
The institutionalisation of a monthly welfare payment recommended. What are the implications of this
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Discovery Bank's reading list
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Owen Nkumane | SA former rugby union player and Presenter at Supersport|
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Owen Nkumane - SA former rugby union player and Presenter at Supersport
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse? Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway. 13 December 2021 8:03 AM
R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests. 13 December 2021 7:22 AM
Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government. 13 December 2021 7:00 AM
View all Local
DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee The mayor said parties that did not get MMC positions will be accommodated within the 17 chairperson positions. 13 December 2021 1:43 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19 It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk. 12 December 2021 11:56 PM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Politics
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Business
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 December 2021 8:21 AM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion
Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation

13 December 2021 2:46 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
South Africans
Ubuntu
Charity
COVID19
giving

Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving.

Despite the immense challenges of the pandemic, South Africans have remained highly charitable, this is according to Charities Aid Foundation's Country Giving Report for South Africa.

The report highlighted how ubuntu continued to be alive and well among the majority of South Africans as the vast majority have done at least one charitable activity in the past 12 months.

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates to give more insight on the matter.

We were blown away by the results, of the report this year, given the fact that we are in the second year of the coronavirus pandemic, we expected our numbers to be down.

Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa

Despite the pandemic, South Africans remain largely a generous nation.

Gill Bates, CEO - Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa

Listen below to the full conversation:




More from Local

Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?

13 December 2021 8:03 AM

Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway.

Read More

R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission

13 December 2021 7:22 AM

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.

Read More

Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up

13 December 2021 7:00 AM

Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.

Read More

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

12 December 2021 11:56 PM

It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.

Read More

You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test

12 December 2021 12:12 PM

Ampath and Lancet have agreed on the price following an investigation by the Competitions Commission.

Read More

Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies

12 December 2021 8:19 AM

Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.

Read More

The health benefits of Zumba

12 December 2021 7:46 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise.

Read More

As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections

12 December 2021 6:30 AM

The Health Department reported that 36 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90, 116.

Read More

Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today

11 December 2021 4:22 PM

More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year.

Read More

Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati

11 December 2021 8:13 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption.

Read More

