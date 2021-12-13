New Joburg safety MMC David Tembe on a mission to restore dignity of JMPD





Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has announced her mayoral committee.

It is a coalition government and took a bit longer to put together.

Former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe, has been appointed as MMC of Community Safety.

The Action SA member Tembe joins John Perlman to discuss his new role.

The key problems to tackle will be in the emergency medical services department, the fire engines, ambulances and the response time. David Tembe, MMC - Community Safety

When it comes to metro police, the reduction of fatalities on our roads will be my biggest issue. By-laws and reckless and negligent driving. Most importantly, we have to restore the dignity of JMPD and EMS. David Tembe, MMC - Community Safety

He adds that he will also tackle corruption as that is one of the issues that need to be locked at. The rule of law needs to prevail, he says.

