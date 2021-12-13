New Joburg safety MMC David Tembe on a mission to restore dignity of JMPD
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has announced her mayoral committee.
It is a coalition government and took a bit longer to put together.
RELATED: DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee
Former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe, has been appointed as MMC of Community Safety.
The Action SA member Tembe joins John Perlman to discuss his new role.
The key problems to tackle will be in the emergency medical services department, the fire engines, ambulances and the response time.David Tembe, MMC - Community Safety
When it comes to metro police, the reduction of fatalities on our roads will be my biggest issue. By-laws and reckless and negligent driving. Most importantly, we have to restore the dignity of JMPD and EMS.David Tembe, MMC - Community Safety
He adds that he will also tackle corruption as that is one of the issues that need to be locked at. The rule of law needs to prevail, he says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/schmidt13/schmidt131407/schmidt13140700007/30212429-police-lights.jpg
More from Politics
DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee
The mayor said parties that did not get MMC positions will be accommodated within the 17 chairperson positions.Read More
Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?
Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)
It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.Read More
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion.Read More
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head
Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can appoint mayoral committees.Read More
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill.Read More
ATM resubmits request for no confidence motion against Ramaphosa
In an email sent to Speaker of Parliament Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula by party leader Vuyo Zungula on Wednesday, it requests that she reconsiders placing a motion of no confidence against the president on the agenda without delay.Read More