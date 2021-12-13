Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Investigation on data breach of property owners is ongoing - Standard Bank

13 December 2021 4:04 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Standard Bank
Property
property data breach

John Perlman chats to Standard Bank e-commerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach.

There has been a data breach that may have compromised the personal information of the owners of as many as 745,000 registered properties in South Africa.

Questions are being asked about the time it took Standard Bank to give answers to people whose data may have been breached.

Standard Bank and Lightstone waited 10 days to publicly disclose a data breach.

John Perlman chats to Standard Bank eCommerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach.

On 30 November we became aware that information of some property owners in South Africa was accessed without permission.

Andrew van der Hoven, Head - eCommerce and digital

The investigation is ongoing and it is an open investigation to determine whether the individuals or companies that accessed this data can be identified.

Andrew van der Hoven, Head - eCommerce and digital

He adds that the type of information that may have been leaked is ID numbers, company registration numbers, marital statuses and physical addresses.

This type of information might be used to get more information from an owner, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:




13 December 2021 4:04 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Standard Bank
Property
property data breach

