Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
Electricity is the biggest single constraint on the South African economy, writes Political & Trend Analyst JP Landman.
South Africa has, almost imperceptibly among the noise of loadshedding, pivoted completely to a new energy dispensation, he says.
The trajectory is clear, says Landman, and it’s not only about the transition to renewables but also about the end of Eskom’s monopoly and the creation of a market for electricity.
Loadshedding will remain with us at least until September next year, perhaps longer, depending on how fast new generation can come online
Electricity – our economy’s shackles – presents the biggest investment opportunity in the country.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Landman (scroll up to listen).
The year has ended quite well… We’re going to have economic growth trumping population growth for the first time in six years…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
Loadshedding will be with us until the end of 2022… but then I think we’ll see a dramatic change… So much money is going into new capacity…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
New capacity… will be largely renewables. It will all be private sector investment… an investment bonanza for the country… Energy will become the new discovery of gold in South Africa… In the next 10 years, we’ll invest more than R1 trillion…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
It’s an exciting future if you can see beyond loadshedding…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
Medupi and Kusile will be with us for at least 40 years… We won’t see a dead stop on coal… We’re going to go to renewables, no question about that… A huge opportunity to drive industrialisation…JP Landman, political and trend analyst
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
