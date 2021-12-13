Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the purchase of a new official vehicle for KwaZulu-Natal MEC Kwazi Mshengu was unlawful.
The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bought the BMW X4 in December 2019 despite a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 being available.
The complaints alleged that a letter was forged by the department from a Mercedes-Benz dealership advising Mshengu not to use the vehicle because it was unsafe.
They also alleged that Mshengu was in on the scam.
The Public Protector said that there was no evidence of a scam or a forged letter as alleged by the complaints.
But she has found that the purchasing of the new BMW was unjustified but has placed the blame with the KZN Education head of department (HOD), Enock Nzama.
She said that Mshengu was advised by Nzama that a new car should be bought.
Mshengu also rented a car to use at the expense of the department despite an official vehicle being available.
Mkhwebane said that this amounted to maladministration and had resulted in fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
She has called for an investigation into the conduct of Nzama.
This article first appeared on EWN : Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
More from Local
Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation
Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving.Read More
Investigation on data breach of property owners is ongoing - Standard Bank
John Perlman chats to Standard Bank e-commerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach.Read More
Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?
Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway.Read More
R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission
Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.Read More
Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up
Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.Read More
You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test
Ampath and Lancet have agreed on the price following an investigation by the Competitions Commission.Read More
Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies
Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.Read More
The health benefits of Zumba
Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Zumba master trainer Lucas Mthenjane on the benefits of the exercise.Read More