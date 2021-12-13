



You’ve got to be pretty cold-hearted with ice in your veins to not support the merits of a Basic Income Grant… We can’t afford to pay for it, but can we afford to not have it…? Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show

South Africa must slowly start the implementation of a Basic Income Grant, recommends a panel appointed by the Department of Social Development.

One way to gradually introduce such a grant would be to institutionalise the Covid-19 R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, which is set to expire at the end of March 2022.

Basic income grant (BIG). © dizanna/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (University of the Witwatersrand) about what the implications might be (scroll up to listen).

Can such a program be sustainable in a shrinking economy…? … For social justice, there’s no debate… Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?