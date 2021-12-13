UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
Britain’s under siege Conservative government is reliably understood to be on the verge of scrapping its stupid red list regulation from South Africa two weeks after its arbitrary installation following our scientists’ identifying of Omicron…Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
The United Kingdom is set to open once more to visitors from South Africa.
The UK is seeing a surge in Omicron cases and has reported its first confirmed death due to the variant.
Omicron makes up about 40% of all cases of Covid-19 in London and it is forecasted to become the dominant strain in the next few days.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).
In political terms, it was a necessary step… That’s why I have some problems with the hyperbole coming from South African scientists, that it's racism… This is all down to politics…Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
It is far from a done deal… all fingers crossed for Thursday…Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
You’re encouraged to work from home and not commute yet you're allowed to go clubbing without a test...Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
The damage here is to South Africa’s tourism economy… I’m booked to come in February, but these things weigh upon one’s mind…Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145075294_sea-view-with-a-closed-sun-umbrella-and-a-stamp-sign-cancelled-as-a-concept-of-ruined-summer-vacatio.html?term=tourism%2Bcovid&vti=ofd8pvyh9pfaytnqkp-1-99
