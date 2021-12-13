UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bought the BMW X4 in December 2019 despite a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 being avail... 13 December 2021 5:45 PM
Investigation on data breach of property owners is ongoing - Standard Bank John Perlman chats to Standard Bank e-commerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach. 13 December 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
New Joburg safety MMC David Tembe on a mission to restore dignity of JMPD Newly elected community safety MMC David Tembe gives an update on things he will tackle in his new role. 13 December 2021 3:44 PM
DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee The mayor said parties that did not get MMC positions will be accommodated within the 17 chairperson positions. 13 December 2021 1:43 PM
Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse? Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway. 13 December 2021 8:03 AM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Business
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 December 2021 8:21 AM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

13 December 2021 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Peter Attard Montalto
travel bans
Intellidex
Omicron

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Britain’s under siege Conservative government is reliably understood to be on the verge of scrapping its stupid red list regulation from South Africa two weeks after its arbitrary installation following our scientists’ identifying of Omicron…

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
© realiia/123rf.com

The United Kingdom is set to open once more to visitors from South Africa.

The UK is seeing a surge in Omicron cases and has reported its first confirmed death due to the variant.

Omicron makes up about 40% of all cases of Covid-19 in London and it is forecasted to become the dominant strain in the next few days.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex (scroll up to listen).

In political terms, it was a necessary step… That’s why I have some problems with the hyperbole coming from South African scientists, that it's racism… This is all down to politics…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

It is far from a done deal… all fingers crossed for Thursday…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

You’re encouraged to work from home and not commute yet you're allowed to go clubbing without a test...

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

The damage here is to South Africa’s tourism economy… I’m booked to come in February, but these things weigh upon one’s mind…

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research - Intellidex

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list




13 December 2021 7:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Peter Attard Montalto
travel bans
Intellidex
Omicron

More from Business

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation

13 December 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

13 December 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT

13 December 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

9 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new)

9 December 2021 6:57 PM

It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

9 December 2021 10:40 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays

11 December 2021 10:04 AM

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths

10 December 2021 2:46 PM

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

9 December 2021 7:29 PM

The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza

9 December 2021 11:31 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates

6 December 2021 8:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted

5 December 2021 12:42 PM

The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spokesperson Masechaba Khumalo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more

2 December 2021 8:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How a high-performance attitude can drive success

2 December 2021 1:01 PM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating

2 December 2021 9:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee

Politics

New Joburg safety MMC David Tembe on a mission to restore dignity of JMPD

Politics

R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng police investigate after GBV suspect released without victim's knowledge

13 December 2021 7:35 PM

EC on cusp of COVID 4th wave as infection numbers increase

13 December 2021 7:07 PM

Elon Musk named 'Time' magazine person of the year

13 December 2021 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA